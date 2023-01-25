Osinbajo Presides Over FEC Meeting As Buhari Journeys To Senegal

President Muhammadu Buhari was represented on Wednesday by his Vice, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, at the week’s Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting in Abuja.

Naija News understands that the Nigerian leader missed today’s FEC meeting as he is away in Dakar, Senegal, to attend the high-level Dakar 2 Summit hosted by President Macky Sall of Senegal.

Today’s meeting makes the second in a row that Buhari will be absent. Osinbajo headed the meeting, which reportedly began at 10:00 am at the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

At the FEC meeting are the Secretary to Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Dr Folashade Yemi-Esan and the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof Ibrahim Gambari.

Ministers attending in person are the Ministers of Industry, Trade and Investment, Niyi Adebayo; Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire; Dr Chris Ngige; Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola; Agriculture, Mohammad Abubakar; Aviation, Hadi Sirika; Interior, Rauf Aregbesola; Niger Delta, Umana Umana; Youth and Sports, Sunday Dare and Justice, Abubakar Malami.

Also present are the Ministers for Finance, Zainab Ahmed; Women Affairs, Pauline Tallen; Transportation, Mu’azu Sambo; Environment, Mohammed Abdullahi FCT, Mohammed Bello; Communications and Digital Economy, Prof. Isa Pantami; Science and Technology, Olorunimbe Mamora; and Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed.

The likes of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama; Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr. Mohammad Abubakar, and the National Security Adviser, Mohammed Babagana Monguno, were, however, missing at today’s meeting as they are part of the President’s entourage to Dakar.

The top government officials and the Buhari are all expected back in the country later on Wednesday after the event in Dakar, Naija News understands.