NAFDAC Reveals Adverse Effect Of Long-hour Fasting

The Director General of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, has warned Nigerians against carrying out long-hour fasting.

Speaking in Abuja on Monday, while briefing the media on the breakthrough by her agency in tracking a high consignments of Tramadol and other pharmaceuticals to the Republic of Benin, Prof. Adeyeye said long-hour fasting is risky to the kidneys.

She attributed the high rate of kidney problems in Nigeria to prolonged fasting by some religious adherents.

According to the agency boss, those subjecting themselves to prolonged fasting on religious grounds must moderate the act.

Prof. Adeyeye said: “Kidney failure, we are a very religious country- Muslims and Christians fast a lot and it is part of the kidney problem.

“Your body has to have homeomistatic balance, meaning that the water level in your body must be enough to make your organs to function.

“Some people will fast for 10 or 20 days and drink only little water, the kidney is being punished. Now, if you put chemicals in it, it triples in exponential manner, it damages the kidney because the kidney doesn’t have water to dilute and filter.”

The NAFDAC DG tasked Nigerians to fast but with common sense, adding: “I fast but with common sense. We have to fast with common sense, otherwise we will pay with our kidneys.”