Buhari Unveils John Randle Yoruba Cultural Centre (Video)

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Tuesday, commissioned the John Randle Centre for Yoruba Culture and History in Onikan, Lagos.

The Nigerian leader was accompanied by his host, Lagos State Governor, Bababjide Sanwo-Olu, his deputy, Obafemi Hamzat, and the Speaker of the Lagos House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa; among top APC leaders.

Naija News reports that the centre is an all-purpose centre for arts, culture and tourism and a project that fits into the urban regeneration project at the heart of Lagos Island.

Buhari from Onikan would move to the Marina, where he would commission the Lagos Blue Line Rail, from where he would take a ride to Mile 2.

President Buhari is in Lagos on a two-day visit which began Monday, with the commissioning of the PPP-led $1.5 billion Lekki Deep Seaport, and the Lagos Rice Mill, Imota, believed to be the biggest in Africa.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, on Monday, January 23 welcomed President Buhari to the state for the unveiling and commissioning of the Lekki Deep Sea Port.

In his remark, while welcoming the Nigerian leader, Sanwo-Olu said the project is a massive infrastructure that will, directly and indirectly, create job opportunities for residents of the state.

The Lekki Sea Port project is said to be the largest in Nigeria and Sub-Saharan Africa. The multi-purpose Deep Sea Port promises to offer enormous support to the burgeoning commercial operations across the country and the entire West African region.