‘It Is Massive’ – Says Sanwo-Olu As Buhari Commissions Lekki Deep Sea Port – [Photos]

Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Monday, January 23 welcomed President Muhammadu Buhari to the state for the unveiling and commissioning of the Lekki Deep Sea Port.

In his remark, while welcoming the Nigerian leader, Sanwo-Olu said the project is a massive infrastructure that will, directly and indirectly, create job opportunities for residents of the state.

Naija News understands that the event tagged ‘Lagos Festival of Projects Commissioning’ by Sanwo-Olu will run from Monday, 23rd, to Tuesday 24th, 2023.

The Lekki Sea Port project is said to be the largest in Nigeria and Sub-Saharan Africa. The multi-purpose Deep Sea Port promises to offer enormous support to the burgeoning commercial operations across the country and the entire West African region.

Upon his arrival in Lagos today, President Buhari briefly inspected the infrastructures the governor Sanwo-Olu administration put down and the projects to be commissioned.

Elated with the President’s presence in the state and the completion of the project under his administration, Governor Sanwo-Olu said the Lekki Deep Sea Port is a total combination of the efforts of the Federal Government, Lagos State Government and the private sector.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governor said the project was started and completed in the administration of Buhari, adding the size of vessels that would be coming to the Lekki Port could be up to four times the size of vessels that currently berth at both Tin Can and Apapa Ports.

“The project is a total combination of efforts of the Federal Government, Lagos State and the private sector, and we are happy that this is happening in your time.

“It all started within your time, and it has been completed within your time. The size of vessels that will be coming here could be up to four times the size of vessels that currently berth at both Tin Can and Apapa Ports,” Governor Sanwo-Olu remarked.

He added: “So, it is a massive infrastructure, and we are indeed excited that something fresh has been impacted into this country, and it is going to generate thousands and thousands of jobs directly, and hundreds of thousands of jobs indirectly in the entire ecosystem and this is your own project, and we are excited.”