2023: Obi Or Tinubu?, None Has Reached Agreement With Rivers PDP – Wike

The Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike on Tuesday said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state would continue its campaign for the 2023 elections.

Wike, however, stated that the campaign would be without reference to any presidential candidate.

The Rivers State Governor claimed that none of the presidential candidates has reached an agreement with the state PDP to earn their support.

Wike during a PDP campaign rally in Bonny Local Government Area said, “Go home and have it on your mind that PDP in Rivers has taken governorship, taken the senatorial, House of Representatives and State Assembly elections.

“It is the election we are doing here. These are the ones (candidates) who told me to come and campaign for them. No other person told me to campaign for him. I can’t force myself to campaign for you when you have not asked for it.

“These ones (candidates) have told me, so, I’ve come here to campaign. If somebody asks you to work for him, you’ll work for him. But if they don’t want you to work for them, will you force them? There’s nothing like propaganda, nothing like intimidation because nobody can intimidate us.

“We are very, very solid. We are very strong. No State can point at us to determine what will happen here. Nobody can do such. So, be bold to say, I’m from Rivers State, I live in Rivers and I am happy with Rivers. What is important is our State which we have collected.”

He further stated that it would be wrong for the All Progressives Congress (APC) to campaign in Rivers as President Muhammadu Buhari, the National Leader of the party, has already adjudged PDP in Rivers as the best on infrastructure delivery in the country.

He said, “All these people campaigning, what are they campaigning for? President Muhammadu Buhari, the leader of APC said I am the best as far as development is concerned. What nature of campaign will they be doing again?”

Wike while calling for support of Siminialayi Fubara said, “This is the closest time and period an Ibani son is getting to the throne of the governor of Rivers State. Now, who is the man that will decide what will be here and what will not be there. Is it not your son? What project is bigger that that project?”

Fubara promised that his development attention for Bonny, when elected would include security, construction of internal roads that will further address perennial flooding in the area and protection of the traditional institution.”