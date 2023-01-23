Political Party Alligns With Labour Party, Supports Peter Obi

The National Conscience Party (NCP) at the weekend aligned with the Labour Party (LP) ahead of the 2023 presidential election in Nigeria.

Naija News learnt that the political party also endorsed the presidential ambition of the LP flagbearer, Peter Obi.

NCP, while giving the reason for endorsing Obi in Enugu State, said it took the step to endorse Obi because of his capacity to take Nigeria to the promised land.

The National Chairman of NCP, Tanko Yinusa, while declaring support for Obi, vowed to mobilise all their members and supporters nationwide to vote for Obi.

Speaking on why they collapsed their structure for LP, Tanko said, “we both share the same philosophy and manifesto” adding that “Peter Obi has all it takes to earn the trust and confidence of our party”.

Obi’s endorsement comes a few weeks after Nigeria Presidential Project (NPP) 2023 also declared its support for Obi.

Other prominent Nigerians like the former president, Olusegun Obasanjo, Afenifere leader, Ayo Adebanjo and several others have also endorsed Obi ahead of the February 2023 presidential election.

Obi is contesting against the likes of Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar and Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).