2023: Yahaya Bello Reveals Candidate He Is Supporting After Reports Of Dumping Tinubu Emerged

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello has reacted to reports that he has dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu ahead of the 2023 polls.

The Governor in his reaction said on Sunday there’s no truth in the viral rumours that claimed he has dumped Tinubu few days before the presidential election in Nigeria.

Naija News recalls reports had emerged claiming that Yahaya Bello had withdrawn from the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council and his willing to back the ambition of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

A source that spoke with Sunday Tribune disclosed that the stand of Governor Bello might be because of the permutations in the state ahead of the November governorship election.

The source noted that Bello who is the National Youth Coordinator of the Tinubu-Shettima Presidential Campaign Council has allegedly withdrawn from supporting the presidential candidate of the party, Bola Tinubu because the lawmaker representing Ikeja Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, James Faleke, may contest for the governorship ticket of the party.

However, Bello in a short statement via his Facebook account debunked any such development.

The Kogi State Governor declared that he is fully in support of the ambition of the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, and his running mate, Kashim Shettima.

He wrote: “My unwavering support for Tinubu/Shettima 2023 is 100% undiluted. God bless APC!!! God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria!”