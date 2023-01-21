List Of Dignitaries At National Peace Committee Meeting (Photos)

Some dignitaries attended the meeting between the National Peace Committee (NPC) with political parties and their presidential candidates.

Naija News reports that the meeting, held at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel in Abuja, was to review the conduct of political parties and work towards maintaining peace ahead of the elections.

Present at the meeting included former Head of State and NPC chairperson, Abdulsalami Abubakar; Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Matthew Kukah; Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammadu Abubakar III, and Chairman of Channels Television, John Momoh.

Also present at the meeting were the presidential candidates including Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Omoyele Sowore of the African Action Congress (AAC), and Kola Abiola of Peoples Redemption Party (PRP).

Other persons at the event were Festus Okoye of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC); Kashim Shettima, running mate to Tinubu; Vice-Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ifeanyi Okowa; PDP National Secretary, Samuel Anyanwu; National Chairman of APC, Abdullahi Adamu; and Governor of Sokoto, Aminu Tambuwal.