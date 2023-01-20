2023: What Tinubu Discussed With Construction Professionals

The flagbearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has asked the Federation of Construction Industry in Nigeria (FOCI) to support his target of providing massive infrastructure if he becomes the President.

Speaking at a consultative session with FOCI in Abuja on Thursday, Tinubu said he has plans to continue the developmental feats achieved by the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari in terms of infrastructure.

The former Lagos governor asked the FOCI for support to achieve his target of massively developing the country’s infrastructure, if he is elected president.

Tinubu told FOCI that he would focus on transportation infrastructure: building more roads, and rails, and improving water transport for easier movement of humans and goods.

He said: “We must work together and collaborate to look at the bottlenecks impeding the realisation of the full potential of the construction industry and make realistic efforts to address them.

“God willing, as we assume the mantle of leadership, we shall build an even more prosperous economy. This means additional investment in relevant infrastructure: roads, bridges, rail, airports, schools, power facilities, hospitals, and more. These will enhance efficiency, support industrial growth, spur trade and investment, and improve the ease of doing business.

“My commitment to increase annual gross domestic product (GDP) growth will heavily depend on the quality of the infrastructure we shall build to facilitate and sustain growth in all facets of our national life.

“Overall, the transportation sector is valued at N37 trillion. Transport activities contributed 1.84 percent to real GDP in the second quarter (Q2) 2022. Sustaining the political will and technical capacity to move people and goods in a safe, affordable, and accessible manner will create a better future for Nigerians.

“We will, therefore, work hard to improve our various transportation systems and, in the process, unlock the value chain of opportunities therein.”