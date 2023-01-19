What Buhari Told Emefiele During Meeting In Aso Rock

President Muhammadu Buhari has welcomed the embattled Central Bank Governor (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, back from his annual leave.

The Nigerian leader welcomed the apex bank chief to the country after spending his leave in the United States of America (USA) and the United Kingdom (UK) during a meeting with a delegation of the Arab Bank for Economic Development led by its Director General, Dr Sidi Ould Tah.

While observing the protocols before his remarks, Buhari said he is grateful that he was well received back to the country at the Nnamdi Azikwe Airport, Abuja.

He said, “The Central Bank Governor, you are welcome back. I am grateful you are well received.”

Hours later, the President held a private meeting with the CBN boss. After the meeting, Emefiele declined to speak with State House correspondents on the issues discussed with the President.

This is Emefiele’s first meeting with the President since he resumed duty on January 16.

Emefiele left the country last December following the investigation of several allegations against him, including corruption and terror financing.

Weeks before his trip abroad, the Department of State Services (DSS) had sought a court order to arrest him Emefiele but the request was rejected by the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja.

The secret police had asked the court to order the arrest of the CBN governor over alleged “acts of financing terrorism, fraudulent activities and economic crimes of national security dimension.”

On October 20, 2022, Justice Inyang Ekwo sitting in the Federal High Court in Abuja, summoned Emefiele over the $53m judgment debt arising from the Paris Club refund.

The court ordered him to appear on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, as the hearing date.

However, Emefiele filed an appeal against the FHC ruling saying that Justice Ekwo erred in law and occasioned a miscarriage of justice when he made an order compelling his attendance in court for the $53 million debt.