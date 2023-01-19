Rafael Nadal To Stay Out Of Tennis For Six To Eight Weeks

Spanish tennis star, Rafael Nadal is expected to miss six to eight weeks of action due to the hip injury that kept him from winning the 2023 Australian Open.

Rafael Nadal struggled to cope in his 6-4 6-4 7-5 loss to American Mackenzie McDonald on Wednesday.

After undergoing an MRI on his left hip in Melbourne, a rupture in the left psoas muscle was found.

Once the 22-time Grand Slam champion gets back to his home country, Spain, the second-ranked athlete in the world will begin physiotherapy.

The 36-year-old Nadal declared he was “mentally crushed” after the injury forced him to fail in his title defense in Melbourne.

“The scan showed a grade two injury in the psoas of the left leg,” Nadal tweeted on Thursday.

“Now it is time to have rest and anti-inflammatory physiotherapy.

“The normal recovery time is six to eight weeks.”

As things stand, Nadal might be available to play in the opening Masters’ event of the 2023 season at Indian Wells in March.

The European clay court season resumes the next month and concludes at the French Open in early June, where Rafael Nadal is expected to win a record-extending 15th match.

Some Results Of Women Tennis Stars In the Australian Open:

In the second round of the Australian Open, Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus and Caroline Garcia of France both triumphed, while four women’s seeds lost their matches on day four rather early.

Leylah Fernandez, the 2021 US Open finalist, was defeated by fourth-seeded Garcia in one hour and 52 minutes, 7-6 (7-5) 7-5.

Sabalenka, the fifth seed, defeated Shelby Rogers, an American, 6-3, 6-1, on Rod Laver Arena.

However, Veronika Kudermetova, Anett Kontaveit, Liudmila Samsonova, and Irina-Camelia Begu, all fellow seeded, also suffered defeats.

Katie Volynets, a 21-year-old American qualifier, defeated ninth-seed Kudermetova 6-4, 2-6, 6-2.

In the third round, Laura Siegemund of Germany will compete against Garcia. The German ended Romanian Begu’s challenge after three hours and twelve minutes with a 5-7 7-5 6-3 triumph.

Magda Linette of Poland defeated Estonia’s Kontaveit, who will now face Ekaterina Alexandrova, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Donna Vekic defeated Russian Samsonova in one hour and six minutes, winning 6-3, 6-0. In the third round, Vekic will take on Spain’s Nuria Parrizas-Diaz.