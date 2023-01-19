Julius Agwu Laments High Rate Of Joke Theft Among Colleagues

Veteran Nigerian comedian, Julius Agwu has opened up about comedy theft in the entertainment industry.

According to the comedian, during a recent interview with Hip TV, a lot of comedians steal their colleagues’ jokes without crediting them.

He said, he had once attended an event where he saw a colleague performing his jokes.

“I’ve been to a show before and I was just hearing my jokes and I don’t have anything to say,” he said.

“I remember I’ve been to a show once and a comedian was performing and Bovi just looked at me and told me that’s your joke.”



Agwu also recounted how he had to confront the comedian and advised him to stop stealing jokes.

“I remember I went for an award in Kaduna State and this comedian came and performed, I was hearing my jokes,” he said.

“During the after party, I called the comedian and asked him how come you performed the jokes? And I asked if he knows the owner, he said ‘yes’.

“I began to advise him to not use a comedian’s joke and steal jokes on social media.”