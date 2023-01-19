Ganduje’s Daughter Promises To Return N50,000 Dowry To End 16-yr-old Marriage

Asiya Ganduje, a daughter of the Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje has on Thursday told an Upper Sharia Court that she will be returning the N50,000 dowry paid by her husband, Inuwa Uba to end their 16-year-old marriage.

Asiya is ending the 16-year-old marriage under the premise that she is tired and fed up of her husband.

At the resume hearing, Asiya’s counsel, Ibrahim Aliyu-Nassarawa, told the court that his client insists on returning the N50,000 bride price received from her husband in exchange for a divorce.

“Every woman who is living under strange conditions has a right under Islamic law to approach the court and seek for her marriage to be dissolved with the condition to return the dowry.

“My client is ready to return the N50,000 bride price received from her husband in exchange for a divorce.”

The plaintiff’s counsel explained that his client does not plan on relinquishing her rights and will not abide by the conditions set by the respondent.

“The conditions are the subject matter of dispute that should be subjected to another suit before another court.”

The counsel to Asiya’s husband has earlier stated that the issue is beyond the payment of the N50,000 dowry.

“My client has two conditions regarding some of his belongings, before coming to the issue of divorce.

“The respondent has four kids with the plaintiff, but all efforts to reconcile them proved abortive.

The plaintiff should return all his credentials, house certificates, cars and relinquish her rights in their joint rice company.”

The presiding judge, Malam Halliru Abdullahi, after listening to the submission of both parties, adjourned the matter until Feb. 2 for judgment.