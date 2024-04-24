My Suspension Is Like Drama From Africa Magic – Ganduje

The National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje has described his suspension as a flick from popular entertainment channel, Africa Magic.

Ganduje stated this when he received official reports of Saturday’s governorship primary election in Ondo State from the Kogi State Governor, Usman Ododo-led committee on Tuesday.

Speaking on his purported suspension from his ward in Dawakin Tofa Local Government Area of Kano State, he again accused the New Nigeria Peoples Party and Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, of masterminding his purported suspension to embarrass him.

Ganduje stated that irrespective of the mechanisms of their opponents, the party would remain focused and their attention undivided.

He said, “We were so astonished when we heard the news but we were not surprised when we discovered that the great threat that APC overwhelmingly poses to other parties is real and Kano State is not an exception.

“The government in Kano State is behind this drama. Even the drama is one kind of drama that is called Africa Magic. This is Africa Magic and it is not leading democracy anywhere.

“It is a negative innovation where members who belong to a different political party, not even our members, let alone being elected executive members of either the ward or to the highest level at the state, meet themselves and take resolutions that affect the nation as far as our party is concerned, that is not acceptable.

“Our party cannot be distracted, we assure you. Our attention cannot be diverted. We are focused. We know where we are heading. We know our objectives and we know how to achieve our objectives.”