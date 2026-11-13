Court Admits Supreme Court Judgment Linking Emefiele To Forfeited Properties

An Ikeja Special Offences Court on Friday admitted a certified-true-copy of a Supreme Court judgment linking former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele, to properties forfeited to the Federal Government.

Naija News reports that Justice Rahman Oshodi admitted the judgement as exhibit L, after overruling objections by the defence counsel.

The judge held that a certified-true-copy of a Supreme Court judgment was admissible as a public document, adding that the fact that only the lead judgment was tendered did not make it incomplete or inadmissible.

Justice Oshodi, however, restricted its use to establishing what was decided in the previous case and not as evidence for or against any party in the ongoing trial.

The Prosecutor, Rotimi Oyedepo (SAN), Director of Public Prosecutions of the Federation, had tendered the document through an Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) investigator, Alvan Gurumnaan.

However, Emefiele’s lead counsel, Ojo Olalekan (SAN), opposed its admissibility, arguing that the judgment was signed by only four justices, whereas decisions of the apex court were ordinarily delivered by a panel of five or seven justices.

Ojo also argued that the judgment emanated from non-conviction proceedings and was therefore irrelevant to the prosecution’s case.

Similarly, counsel to the second defendant, Adeyinka Kotoye (SAN), aligned himself with the submissions, urging the court to reject the document, particularly as it was being tendered after proceedings had commenced.

In his response, Oyedepo argued that the document was a duly certified-true-copy of a Supreme Court decision and satisfied the requirements of Sections 102 and 104 of the Evidence Act.

Following the ruling, Gurumnaan faced cross-examination by Ojo over his role in the investigation.

The witness said he personally took statements, analysed bank statements and coordinated other members of the investigation team.

He confirmed interviewing the Managing Director of Zenith Bank, Ebenezer Onyeagwu, but said he could not immediately recall whether a statement was obtained from him after the interview.

Gurumnaan also told the court that the investigation involved hundreds of interviews with CBN officials, commercial bank staff and personnel of other government agencies.

Emefiele is facing a 19-count charge bordering on alleged gratification, corrupt demands and abuse of office involving 4.5 billion dollars and ₦2.8 billion.

His co-defendant, Henry Omoile, is facing a three-count charge of alleged unlawful acceptance of gifts.

Justice Oshodi adjourned the case until Dec. 17, 2026, for continuation of cross-examination.