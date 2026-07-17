Emefiele Loses As Supreme Court Forfeits Ex-CBN Gov’s Assets To FG

The Supreme Court on Friday reinstated the final forfeiture of seven high-value properties and $2.045m linked to a former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, to the Federal Government.

Naija News reports that the apex court set aside an earlier judgment of the Court of Appeal, which had overturned the forfeiture order and directed that the case be heard afresh by the Federal High Court.

In a unanimous judgment delivered by Justice Mohammed Idris, the Supreme Court upheld the 2024 decision of Justice Dehinde Dipeolu of the Federal High Court in Lagos.

Justice Idris delivered the judgment on behalf of a panel led by Justice Ibrahim Mohammed Musa Saulawa.

The Supreme Court held that the Court of Appeal erred when it set aside the final forfeiture order and ordered a fresh hearing of the case.

Justice Dipeolu had granted an application by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for the final forfeiture of the properties and funds after holding that the anti-graft agency established its case concerning the assets.

Dissatisfied with the decision, Emefiele, through his legal team led by Olalekan Ojo, SAN, approached the Court of Appeal.

The appellate court, in its 2025 judgment, allowed Emefiele’s appeal, nullified the forfeiture order and directed that proceedings should begin afresh before the lower court.

The EFCC subsequently appealed the decision at the Supreme Court.

The anti-graft agency was represented at the apex court by a former Attorney-General of the Federation, Chief Kanu Agabi, SAN; the Director of Public Prosecutions of the Federation, Rotimi Oyedepo, SAN; and Abba Mohammed, SAN.

Allowing the commission’s appeal, the Supreme Court nullified the judgment of the Court of Appeal and restored the final forfeiture order issued by Justice Dipeolu in its entirety.

Emefiele was represented by Ojo, Labi Lawal, SAN, and Olawale Fapohunda.

The properties covered by the forfeiture order are located in Lagos and Delta states.

They include two fully detached duplexes at No. 17B Hakeem Odumosu Street, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos, as well as an undeveloped parcel of land measuring 1,919.592 square metres on Oyinkan Abayomi Drive, Ikoyi.

Also forfeited are a bungalow at No. 65A Oyinkan Abayomi Drive, Ikoyi, and a four-bedroom duplex at No. 12A Probyn Road, Ikoyi.

The order also covers an industrial complex under construction on 22 plots of land in Agbor, Delta State; eight apartment units on Adekunle Lawal Road, Ikoyi; and a duplex on Bank Road, Ikoyi.

The Supreme Court also reinstated the forfeiture of $2.045m in cash and share certificates belonging to Queensdorf Global Fund Limited.

The assets are to be handed over to the Federal Government in accordance with the final forfeiture order issued by the Federal High Court.