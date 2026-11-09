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Lagos Is Where I Experienced Most Of My Disappointments – DJ Cuppy

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By Doris Ijeoma Israel
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DJ Cuppy
DJ Cuppy

Key Takeaways

  • DJ Cuppy, whose real name is Florence Otedola, said Lagos was probably where she experienced most of her disappointments and biggest heartbreaks.
  • Speaking on Unfiltered Podcast, Cuppy described Lagos as her hometown, where she was born and raised and built her identity and career.
  • Cuppy said she had felt inadequate and unappreciated in Lagos, describing the city as a place where people have to struggle to survive.

Nigerian disc jockey and billionaire heiress, Florence Otedola, popularly known as DJ Cuppy, has opened up on her difficult experiences in Lagos.

Naija News reports that the entertainer, who was born and raised in Lagos, said the city where she built her identity and career has also been a source of disappointment, heartbreak and feelings of inadequacy.

Cuppy in an interview with Unfiltered Podcast explained that although Lagos holds a special place in her heart because it is her hometown, her experiences there have not always been pleasant.

She disclosed that some of the most difficult periods of her life happened in the city.

She also spoke about how the city’s demanding nature makes life difficult for residents and that people often have to fight hard to survive.

She said in the interview: “Lagos is where I was born, that’s my home, it’s where Cuppy was made. Lagos has probably been where I’ve experienced most of my disappointments. Lagos is where I felt like I’m not good enough. Lagos is where I’ve had my biggest heartbreaks and sometimes where I felt unappreciated the most. I feel like Lagos assaults you. It’s just a place where you have to survive really.”

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Author:

Doris Ijeoma Israel
Doris Ijeoma Israel

Doris Ijeoma Israel is an entertainment journalist and graduate of the Nigerian Institute of Journalism, Lagos, where she obtained a Higher National Diploma (HND) in Mass Communication.

She has several years of experience in digital journalism, covering the Nigerian entertainment industry, with a focus on film, music, celebrity news and developments in popular culture.

Her work also explores the stories and personalities shaping the entertainment industry. She can be reached at doris@naijanews.com.

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