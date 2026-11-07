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Growth Will Always Come – DJ Cuppy Reveals Why She Dumped Her Signature Pink Identity 

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By Doris Ijeoma Israel
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DJ Cuppy
DJ Cuppy

Key Takeaways

  • Nigerian disc jockey Florence Otedola, popularly known as DJ Cuppy, said she moved away from her signature pink appearance to explore other colours.
  • Cuppy told GQ Poland that personal growth informed her decision, explaining that she no longer wanted people to identify her with just one colour.
  • Cuppy said she still holds the values pink represented for her and now feels able to express her femininity through any colour.

Nigerian disc jockey, Florence Otedola, popularly known as DJ Cuppy, has revealed why she decided to move away from her famous pink appearance.

Naija News reports that the entertainer, who built a strong public image around pink hair, clothes and accessories, said she no longer wants to be identified with just one colour.

Cuppy shared her reasons during an interview with GQ Poland.

The DJ explained that pink had been a major part of her identity for several years, but she chose to explore other colours because of her personal growth, not to abandon the values she had always represented.

She said: “I was known for the colour pink, and it was my identity for so many years, and a lot of people are asking what happened to the pink.

“I want people to understand that actually growth is something that will always come, and I don’t think I should be boxed into a colour.

“Pink for me meant power, vibrancy, expression, unapologeticness, positionality, and that’s still me, but I’m able to express it through other colours as well.

“When I think about my style, I think about a woman in a male-dominated industry. Maybe also when I first started 17 years ago, a young girl who was using pink to represent her femininity and stay in the room.

“Now that I’ve been through a lot of doors and kicked down some windows, I feel like I can represent my femininity through any colour.”

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Author:

Doris Ijeoma Israel
Doris Ijeoma Israel

Doris Ijeoma Israel is an entertainment journalist and a graduate of the Nigerian Institute of Journalism, Lagos. She covers stories in film, music, and celebrity culture. Contact her via doris@naijanews.com

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