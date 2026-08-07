Everybody Is Helping Me, I Get Marriage Proposals Daily – DJ Cuppy

Nigerian disc jockey and entrepreneur, Florence Otedola, popularly known as DJ Cuppy, has disclosed that she often receives marriage proposals.

Naija News reports that Cuppy made the disclosure while speaking about her academic journey, career and philanthropic work in an interview with Marie Claire.

She disclosed that she has built an impressive academic profile in an effort to divert her grandmother’s attention from questions about marriage.

“I call it avoidance of marriage.

“Every time my grandma asks, ‘Where’s your husband?’, I show her a new certificate”, she said.

Cuppy, however, said marriage proposals are not in short supply.

“I get marriage proposals every day. And I’m not even talking about fans.

“Everyone is apparently trying to help me when I have not asked to be helped,” she said.

Beyond her music career, Cuppy has developed a strong interest in education and academia.

She explained that her pursuit of knowledge is also connected to her desire to understand the industries in which she works.

“With entertainment, I have never just wanted to participate.

“I want to understand who controls what and learn as much about their processes as possible,” she said.

Her academic journey has seen her study at some of the world’s leading universities, including New York University and the University of Oxford.

She also holds a degree from King’s College London and is considering another qualification.

Cuppy also reflected on her relationship with her father, billionaire businessman Femi Otedola, and how her growing public profile has sometimes changed how people identify him.

She recalled an incident in which her father told her that someone stopped him at an airport to take a photograph after recognising him as “Cuppy’s dad”.

Recently, my dad told me that someone stopped him at the airport to take a picture because they recognised him as ‘Cuppy’s dad’,” she said.

The moment, she added, made her proud.

“It made me feel good because normally, I’m Femi’s daughter, but on that day, to that person, he was my dad.”