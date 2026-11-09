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Federal High Court Goes On Christmas Break, Appoints Vacation Judges (Full List)

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By Oladipo Abiola
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Federal High Court Headquarters
Federal High Court Headquarters

Key Takeaways

  • The Federal High Court has announced its Christmas vacation will run from December 21, 2026, to January 5, 2027.
  • Eight vacation judges will sit in Abuja, Lagos, Port Harcourt and Enugu, handling fundamental rights, vessel arrest or release, and urgent national matters, including pre-election trials.
  • The court will resume regular sittings on January 6, 2027, after operating only designated judicial divisions during the vacation.

The Federal High Court has announced that its Christmas Vacation for this year shall commence on Monday, 21st December 2026, and end on Tuesday, 5th January, 2027.

According to a statement on Monday, signed by the Director of Information, Federal High Court of Nigeria, Dr. Catherine Oby Christopher, the court will resume regular court sittings by Wednesday, 6th January 2027.

She said the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court of Nigeria, Justice John Terhemba Tsoho, approved the development.

Naija News reports that Dr. Christopher noted that during the vacation period, only the designated Judicial Divisions shall remain operational to provide judicial services to the public, adding that during the vacation period, the Vacation Judges shall entertain only matters relating to the enforcement of fundamental rights, the arrest or release of vessels, and other matters of urgent national importance such as trial of pre- election cases.

“Pursuant to the provisions of Order 46, Rule 4(c) of the Federal High Court (Civil ) Procedure Rules, 2019, the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court of Nigeria, Hon. Justice John Terhemba Tsoho, KSS, OFR, FCIArb. (UK), has approved the Christmas Vacation of the Court for the year 2026 and the roster of Judges designated to sit during the vacation period.

“The Christmas Vacation shall commence on Monday, 21st December 2026, and end on Tuesday, 5th January, 2027.

“Regular court sittings shall resume on Wednesday, 6th January 2027.

“During the vacation period, only the designated Judicial Divisions shall remain operational to provide judicial services to the litigating public.

“It is important to note that, during the vacation period, the Vacation Judges shall entertain only matters relating to the enforcement of fundamental rights, the arrest or release of vessels, and other matters of urgent national importance such as trial of pre- election cases,” the statement read.

The designated Vacation Judges are listed as :

ABUJA JUDICIAL DIVISION

1. Hon. Justice I. E. Ekwo
2. Hon. Justice O. A. Egwuatu

LAGOS JUDICIAL DIVISION

1. Hon. Justice Akintayo Aluko
2. Hon. Justice Ogazi F. Nkemakonam

PORT HARCOURT JUDICIAL DIVISION

1. Hon. Justice P. M. Ayua
2. Hon. Justice A. T. Mohammed

ENUGU JUDICIAL DIVISION

1. Hon. Justice F. O. G. Ogunbanjo
2. Hon. Justice M. T. Segun-Bello

The statement added that the Chief Judge wishes all Honourable Judges and members of the Court a Merry Christmas and a prosperous New Year in advance.

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Author:

Oladipo Abiola
Oladipo Abiola

Oladipo Abiola is a media professional and journalist with a background in public relations and experience spanning news reporting, editorial management and digital storytelling. He currently serves as the Deputy Editor at Naija News, having built his career through the ranks of the media industry.

His professional experience and expertise also includes news writing, storytelling, editorial development, newsroom coordination, editing, and content supervision.

He has a proven track record in SEO-driven journalism and audience-focused communication.

Oladipo holds a Bachelor of Science (BSc) and Master of Science (MSc) in Business Administration from the University of Ilorin, combining his media experience with a solid foundation in business and organisational management.

Contact: abiola@naijanews.com

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