Retired Federal High Court Judge Dies

A retired judge of the Federal High Court, Justice Baba Gana Ashigar, has died after a brief illness.

Ashigar reportedly passed away in Maiduguri, Borno State, in the late hours of July 25, 2026.

He was buried on July 26 in accordance with Islamic rites.

The spokesperson for the Federal High Court, Dr Catherine Oby Christopher, confirmed the development in a statement issued on Tuesday.

Christopher described the late judge as a distinguished jurist who served the judiciary with dedication and integrity.

“Hon. Justice Baba Gana Ashigar, Rtd, was a distinguished jurist who served with diligence, dedication, integrity, and an unwavering commitment to the administration of justice,” the statement read.

She said Ashigar made significant contributions to the Bench and the legal profession throughout his judicial career.

“His substantial contributions to the Bench and the legal profession will be fondly remembered by his colleagues, members of the outer Bar, court staff, and all who had the privilege of working with him,” Christopher added.

The Federal High Court extended condolences to the late judge’s family and prayed for strength for them to bear the loss.

“The Chief Judge, judges, management, and staff of the Federal High Court extend their heartfelt condolences to his immediate family and pray that the Almighty God grants them the strength and fortitude to bear this irreparable loss,” the statement said.

The court also prayed for the repose of Ashigar’s soul.

“May Almighty Allah forgive his shortcomings and grant him Aljannatul Firdaus,” it added.