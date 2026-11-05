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I’m Out Of Here– Oby Ezekwesili Reveals Why She Rejected Offers To Return To Government

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By Doris Ijeoma Israel
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Oby Ezekwesili
Oby Ezekwesili

Key Takeaways

  • Former Education Minister Oby Ezekwesili said she rejected an offer to join Musa Yar’Adua’s cabinet because she was ready to leave government.
  • Speaking on Founders Connect, Ezekwesili said she offered to help Yar’Adua identify suitable cabinet candidates instead of returning to government herself.
  • Ezekwesili urged older leaders to mentor young people and give them opportunities to tackle Africa’s problems rather than wait until they are older.

Former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili, has explained why she declined offers to return to government after leaving public service.

Naija News reports that Ezekwesili said young people should be given opportunities to take leadership positions and solve Africa’s problems.

Ezekwesili spoke during an appearance on Founders Connect.

The former minister recalled that during former president Musa Yar’Adua’s administration, she was encouraged to remain in government and become part of his cabinet.

However, she turned down the opportunity, insisting that she was ready to move on.

She explained that she even offered to help the president identify suitable people who could serve in his cabinet rather than return to government herself.

She said: “Musa Yaradua was insistent that I shouldn’t go to the bank. I should remain so that I would be in his cabinet. And I said no, I’m sorry, I’m done. I’m out of here. I’m going to help you find the best of people that you can choose from.

“There are many options. We have young people. We must continue to invest in them and know how to make sure that they get that opportunity to take the continent to the highest heights possible.

“Intergenerationally, we can be advising them, mentoring them, but we must not wait until they are 63 before they become people who are trying to solve our problems.

“In my own case, by the time I was leaving government, I was 44. When I went to the bank, I was the youngest vice president at the age of 44.

“Why should we be waiting for people to be 50-something before we put them to solve Africa’s problems?

“That’s why I believe in your generation to take over and solve these problems that we have struggled with for too long. Keep doing what you’re doing.”

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Author:

Doris Ijeoma Israel
Doris Ijeoma Israel

Doris Ijeoma Israel is an entertainment journalist and a graduate of the Nigerian Institute of Journalism, Lagos. She covers stories in film, music, and celebrity culture. Contact her via doris@naijanews.com

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