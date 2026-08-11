Nigerians Should Not Be Talking About 2027 Election At This Point – Ezekwesili

Former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili, has slammed Nigerian politicians over their service to the nation.

She asserted that politicians are only patriotic when they are in office but become ‘predators’ after leaving office.

Naija News reports that Ezekwesili shared her reservations during a live appearance in an interview on Arise Television’s ‘Prime Time’.

She lamented that in office, politicians detest criticism of poor governance they were offering to Nigerians and tag any critic as an enemy of the country.

The Founder of School of Politics, Policy, and Governance also decried that repeated electoral cycle in Nigeria had led to collapse of human dignity and the value of life.

She added that Nigerians should not focus on the 2027 general elections at the moment, but on the current state of the country.

The ex-minister called for Nigerians to vote for themselves as the current leadership of the country has led to significant degradation among the citizens.

“The Nigeria construct is orphaned, and it’s only loved by the people I call predators of patriotism. When they are in office, they are patriotic about Nigeria but outside of office they are not patriotic.

“If you consider the kind of hollowing out of the Nigeria state that we have experienced in the last couple of years, then you should know that we are sleepwalking. It’s almost like we’re in denial.

“I do not think that the most important thing for Nigerians to be talking about is the 2027 elections at this point.

“Elections after elections in Nigeria there is a complete collapse of human dignity. It’s like we have zeroed out on the value of life, and yet we continue to think that if we just keep having elections, we will be fine.

“And I am challenging and saying that Nigerians should at least start voting for themselves,” she said.