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Byron Donald Becomes Florida’s First Black Governor With Election Victory

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By Oladipo Abiola
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Byron Donalds
Byron Donalds

Key Takeaways

  • CBS News has projected Republican Byron Donalds as the winner over Democrat David Jolly in Florida’s November 3, 2026 governorship election.
  • Donalds received endorsements and support from US President Donald Trump and outgoing Florida Governor Ron DeSantis during his campaign.
  • The Republican National Committee congratulated Donalds, who would become Florida’s first Black governor if officials confirm his victory.

Republican Byron Donalds has made history after emerging as Florida’s first black governor with a victory in the state’s 2026 gubernatorial election.

He defeated Democratic candidate David Jolly in the November 3 general election, according to projections by CBS news.

The Republican National Committee (RNC) already congratulated him in a statement.

“Congratulations to Florida’s next governor, Byron Donalds!

“Florida is the best place to live, work, and raise a family because of commonsense conservative champions, and Donalds will keep it that way by delivering historic wins for families, workers, seniors, veterans, and small businesses across the Sunshine State,” the RNC said.

If confirmed officially, Donalds will become the first Black governor in the history of the Sunshine State.

Naija News reports that Donalds benefitted from endorsements and support from US President Donald Trump and outgoing Governor Ron DeSantis.

He positioned himself as a “common sense” candidate, in contrast to his opponent, David Jolly, whom he painted as too extreme for Florida.

“Liberal David Jolly is the change that Florida cannot afford,” Donalds said on the night he won the Republican primary.

“David Jolly is out of his mind. And to top it all off, he has vowed that on election night that he wants to apologise for Florida to the rest of the world.”

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Author:

Oladipo Abiola
Oladipo Abiola

An experienced writer and editor with a proven track record of crafting engaging narratives and bringing stories to life.
Contact: abiola@naijanews.com

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