Igbos Won’t Accept Four-Year Presidency After 60 Years Of Waiting – Benjamin Kalu

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, has said the Igbo people cannot wait for 60 years to occupy Nigeria’s presidency for just four years.

Naija News reports that Kalu maintained that the South-East should be allowed to complete an eight-year presidential tenure when power eventually rotates to the region.

He criticized some people from the South-East who are advocating for a single four-year presidential term for the Igbo people.

The presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, had earlier stated that he would serve only one term of four years if elected president.

However, Kalu disagreed with the idea, insisting that the South-East deserves the same opportunity to serve two consecutive terms as other regions that have produced Nigerian presidents.

The Deputy Speaker made his position known on Saturday during a women’s rally organized by the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Enugu.

He expressed concerns over alleged promises made to the South-East regarding the presidency, which he said had failed to materialize over the years.

He said: “Let me say this that some people are going around telling us that they have made an agreement that Igbos will go for the Presidency for four years.

“Even as Igbos, we have been promised things that never came true. We can’t wait 60 years just to be president for four years.

“Upon the rotation of the presidency to our zone, the Igbo people shall be accorded a complete eight-year tenure, identical to that granted to other regions.”