LAUTECH ASUU Begins Indefinite Strike Over Unpaid Allowances, Arrears

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso, Oyo State, chapter, has begun an indefinite strike over unpaid allowances, promotion arrears and delays in implementing the 2025 Federal Government agreement.

The strike began earlier today, October 29, after the expiration of a 14-day ultimatum issued to the university management to address the union’s outstanding financial and administrative demands.

The lecturers are demanding the implementation of the December 2025 Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN)-ASUU Agreement, including consequential arrears dating back to January 2026.

They are also seeking the immediate payment of outstanding Earned Academic Allowances (EAA) and promotion arrears covering the period between 2013 and 2025.

According to the union, LAUTECH’s Governing Council had formally accepted and approved the implementation of the agreement. However, it accused the university management of repeatedly citing a lack of funds to explain the delay.

Beyond the financial issues, ASUU wants the university to review the composition of its Staff Disciplinary Committee, reconstitute the Committee of Provosts and Deans, and address concerns about transparency in its electronic voting system.

In a statement jointly signed by the branch chairperson, Prof. Olujimi Dada, and the secretary, Dr Soji Arinola, the union said it had exhausted several formal and informal channels of dialogue without resolving the disputes.

The union said the failure to reach an agreement had left it with no option but to embark on an indefinite strike.

ASUU urged its members to remain united throughout the industrial action and warned them against acting on information or directives not issued by the branch chairperson.

It stressed that only information and directives issued directly by the chairperson should be regarded as authentic during the strike.