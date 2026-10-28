Polygamy Is Not A Sin, Men Are Destined To Have Many Wives – Yul Edochie

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has reacted to the debate surrounding polygamy, insisting that marrying more than one wife is not a sin.

Naija News reports that the actor shared his view in a post on his Facebook page.

Edochie argued that the Bible contains accounts of great men who had several wives without facing condemnation from God.

He said God did not have a problem with such men and, in some cases, was willing to give them more wives.

The actor also claimed that some men are meant to have more than one wife but end up marrying only one because they do not understand themselves or fear what people will say.

According to him, some of these men later struggle in life because they fail to follow what he believes is their destiny.

He wrote: “Even in the bible, many great men there had many wives and God never had issues with them. He was even willing to give them more. Today, many men are destined to have many wives but because they don’t know who they are and scared of what society will say they end up having just one and life doesn’t seem to be working for them.”