‘You’re Misinforming People’ – Yul Edochie Tackles Pastor Enenche

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, has criticised the founder of Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Pastor Paul Enenche, for preaching against African traditional worship.

Naija News reports that Pastor Enenche, in a recent sermon, said one cannot claim to be a Christian and still patronise traditional worshippers, also known as ‘Babalawo’.

While describing African traditional religion as a ‘dark practice ’, Enenche argued that anyone who follows it should never expect to be blessed by God.

The clergyman also kicked against Christians who still send money back home to their villages during traditional festivals.

Reacting to the video in a post on his 𝕏 handle, Yul Edochie said the clergyman is misinforming people.

According to the movie star, African traditional practices are not fetish, adding that both Christians and traditional worshippers all worship the same God but only do so in different ways.

He wrote, “Pastor I disagree with you.

“You’re misinforming the people.

“Our traditional practices are not fetish.

“It’s the same God we worship in different ways.

“Traditional practice is different from doing Juju to hurt people.

“A core traditionalist will never hurt anyone intentionally.

“Africans are lost today because we abandoned our traditional practices that made us great and fully adopted the ways of Oyibo people.”