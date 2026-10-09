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‘You’re Misinforming People’ – Yul Edochie Tackles Pastor Enenche

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By Rachel Okporu Fadoju
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Yul Edochie and Pastor Paul Enenche
Yul Edochie and Pastor Paul Enenche

Key Takeaways

  • Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, criticised Dunamis International Gospel Centre founder, Pastor Paul Enenche, saying his sermon against African traditional worship was misleading.
  • Pastor Paul Enenche said Christians cannot claim the faith and still patronise Babalawo, called traditional religion a dark practice, and warned followers not to expect God’s blessings.
  • On his 𝕏 handle, Yul Edochie said traditional practices are not fetish or juju, insisting traditionalists do not harm people intentionally and Africans erred by abandoning them.

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, has criticised the founder of Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Pastor Paul Enenche, for preaching against African traditional worship.

Naija News reports that Pastor Enenche, in a recent sermon, said one cannot claim to be a Christian and still patronise traditional worshippers, also known as ‘Babalawo’.

While describing African traditional religion as a ‘dark practice ’, Enenche argued that anyone who follows it should never expect to be blessed by God.

The clergyman also kicked against Christians who still send money back home to their villages during traditional festivals.

Reacting to the video in a post on his 𝕏 handle, Yul Edochie said the clergyman is misinforming people.

According to the movie star, African traditional practices are not fetish, adding that both Christians and traditional worshippers all worship the same God but only do so in different ways.

He wrote, “Pastor I disagree with you.

“You’re misinforming the people.

“Our traditional practices are not fetish.

“It’s the same God we worship in different ways.

“Traditional practice is different from doing Juju to hurt people.

“A core traditionalist will never hurt anyone intentionally.

“Africans are lost today because we abandoned our traditional practices that made us great and fully adopted the ways of Oyibo people.”

‘You’re Misinforming People’ – Yul Edochie Tackles Pastor Enenche

Author:

Rachel Okporu Fadoju
Rachel Okporu Fadoju

Rachel Okporu is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with years of experience in the industry. She is a graduate of Linguistics and Communication Studies. Likes surfing the Internet and making new friends.
Contact: [email protected]

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