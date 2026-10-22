Ireti Kingibe Sends Strong Message To Senate Over Government Agencies

The senator representing the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Ireti Kingibe, has urged the Senate to ensure that government agencies carry out their duties in accordance with the law.

Naija News reports that Kingibe spoke during plenary on Thursday, supporting a motion moved by Senator Abdul Ningi that called for strict compliance with Senate resolutions.

She argued that Nigeria deserve a government that listens to them.

She said, “I joined my voice with that of my colleague, Senator Abdul Ningi, on the need for strict compliance with Senate resolutions, urging the Senate leadership and committee chairmen to utilise our constitutional powers to ensure that government agencies carry out their duties in accordance with the law.

“Where institutions fail to comply, the appropriate steps must be taken in accordance with due process.”

The senator said lawmakers’ responsibility goes beyond passing laws and approving budgets.

“Our responsibility goes beyond passing laws and approving budgets. It includes ensuring that decisions taken in the interest of Nigerians are implemented and that the concerns of our communities receive the attention they deserve,” she stated.

According to her, Nigerians deserve a government that listens, acts and delivers

“The people deserve a government that listens, acts and delivers. I remain committed to strengthening accountability, upholding the rule of law and ensuring that the voices and needs of our people are never overlooked,” she said.