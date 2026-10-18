I Can’t Date Younger Men – 62-Year-Old Mo Abudu Reveals Her Dating Preference 

Nigerian filmmaker and media entrepreneur, Mo Abudu, has explained why she would rather date men around her age or older.

Naija News reports that the 62-year-old made this known during an interview with media personality, Toke Makinwa.

Speaking about heartbreak, Abudu dismissed the idea that a man could easily hurt her emotionally at this stage of her life.

The filmmaker explained that if she cried, it would most likely be because of her work rather than a romantic relationship.

“I even cried recently. Heartbreak. Heartbreak. Nobody can break my heart. It’s not possible. Heartbreak. There’s no such thing as heartbreak at my age,” she said.

Abudu added, “If I cry, it’s not because of man. It may be because of my work. A man cannot make me cry. Okay, surely maybe when I was younger. I mean, we’ve all been there.”

When asked whether she would accept a date from a man who approached her, the media entrepreneur said her decision would depend on who the person was and whether he met her expectations.

“Right, I’m 62 years old, right, and I have set certain standards and goals for myself. So if you can meet my standards and my expectations, maybe you can take me out, maybe you can’t,” she stated.

Abudu further explained that financial independence was one reason she wasn’t interested in a relationship that would add responsibilities to her.

“The point is that I’m at a point in my life whereby I don’t need you to provide for me, right? I can pretty much provide for myself. I can provide for my family, which I do,” she said.

The filmmaker added that she did not want a partner who would become a burden, stressing that mutual respect was essential to any relationship she considered.

“The thing is that I don’t want anyone in my life that’s going to be a burden on me,” Abudu said.

She also said she wasn’t comfortable dating younger men, explaining that her traditional views led her to prefer men her age or older.

“I would rather date someone my age or someone slightly older,” she stated.

“And therefore, in order for me to respect you, you must have achieved something. You must have. Because if you haven’t achieved it at 60, when do you want to achieve it?” she asked.