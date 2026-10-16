Atiku’s Aide Backs Court Action Against Wike, Adeleke, Soludo Over Tinubu’s Campaign Council

Media aide to the presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Atiku Abubakar, Paul Ibe has backed calls for court action against the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, Governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke and Governor of Anambra State, Charles Soludo over their participation in President Bola Tinubu’s campaign council.

Ibe said that members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Accord were considering approaching the courts to determine whether the party leaders roles in Tinubu’s campaign were lawful without authorisation from their respective parties.

Naija News reports that Ibe shared his reservations in a post on 𝕏.

He argued that the courts should determine whether politicians can support the electoral ambitions of rival parties without complying with the constitutions of the parties they belong to.

“That is the way to go,” Ibe wrote in a post, supporting the proposed legal challenge.

Speaking further, he said, “No politician, however powerful, should enjoy immunity from obligations that remain binding on ordinary party members.”

Ibe called on the PDP to explain the constitutional basis for Wike’s participation in Tinubu’s campaign, while urging Accord to clarify Adeleke’s appointment in relation to its own presidential candidacy.

He also asked the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) to explain the authority under which Soludo is participating in the APC campaign council.

Ibe said the dispute raised questions about whether party rules apply equally to influential politicians and ordinary members.