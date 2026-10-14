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Why Visa Fees Cannot Be Refunded After Rejection – US Mission

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By Doris Ijeoma Israel
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Key Takeaways

  • The United States Mission in Nigeria said U.S. visa application processing fees cannot be refunded, whether an applicant’s request is approved or rejected.
  • In an 𝕏 post on Wednesday, October 14, 2026, the mission said the fee covers application processing and continues until a final decision is reached.
  • The United States Department of State says visa fees are non-refundable, and applicants refused under Section 214(b) must pay again to reapply.

The United States Mission in Nigeria has warned visa applicants that fees paid for processing their applications cannot be refunded, regardless of whether their applications are approved or rejected.

Naija News reports that the mission gave the clarification in a post shared on its official 𝕏 account on Wednesday, October 14, 2026, to correct the belief that applicants are entitled to refunds when they fail to secure visas.

It explained that the money paid by applicants covers the cost of processing their applications and does not guarantee that they will be granted permission to travel to the United States.

According to the mission, the payment is strictly for the application process, which continues until a final decision is reached.

Applicants, therefore, cannot demand a refund simply because their requests have been turned down.

It wrote: “MYTH: If a U.S. visa application is refused, the applicant receives a refund.

“FACT: The fee paid is an application processing fee, not a payment for a visa to be issued.”

The clarification is in line with the guidelines of the United States Department of State, which also states that visa application fees are non-refundable.

Information on the department’s official website shows that the fees cover the administrative cost of handling applications and reaching a final decision, irrespective of the outcome.

The department further explained that applicants whose visa requests are rejected under Section 214(b) of the US Immigration and Nationality Act must pay another application fee if they decide to apply again.

Author:

Doris Ijeoma Israel
Doris Ijeoma Israel

Doris Ijeoma Israel is an entertainment journalist and a graduate of the Nigerian Institute of Journalism, Lagos. She covers stories in film, music, and celebrity culture. Contact her via doris@naijanews.com

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