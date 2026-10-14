Why Visa Fees Cannot Be Refunded After Rejection – US Mission

The United States Mission in Nigeria has warned visa applicants that fees paid for processing their applications cannot be refunded, regardless of whether their applications are approved or rejected.

Naija News reports that the mission gave the clarification in a post shared on its official 𝕏 account on Wednesday, October 14, 2026, to correct the belief that applicants are entitled to refunds when they fail to secure visas.

It explained that the money paid by applicants covers the cost of processing their applications and does not guarantee that they will be granted permission to travel to the United States.

According to the mission, the payment is strictly for the application process, which continues until a final decision is reached.

Applicants, therefore, cannot demand a refund simply because their requests have been turned down.

It wrote: “MYTH: If a U.S. visa application is refused, the applicant receives a refund.

“FACT: The fee paid is an application processing fee, not a payment for a visa to be issued.”

The clarification is in line with the guidelines of the United States Department of State, which also states that visa application fees are non-refundable.

Information on the department’s official website shows that the fees cover the administrative cost of handling applications and reaching a final decision, irrespective of the outcome.

The department further explained that applicants whose visa requests are rejected under Section 214(b) of the US Immigration and Nationality Act must pay another application fee if they decide to apply again.