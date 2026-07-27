US Embassy Bars Dual Citizens From Using Foreign Passports

The United States Embassy in Nigeria has reminded American citizens with dual nationality that they are required to use valid US passports when entering or leaving the United States.

The embassy said the requirement applies to all US citizens, including children, who also hold citizenship of another country.

The advisory was issued on Sunday through the embassy’s official X account.

The embassy also warned dual US citizens against using passports issued by their other countries of nationality to apply for the Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA).

According to the embassy, the US Department of Homeland Security (US-DHS) routinely rejects or cancels ESTA applications submitted by American citizens using foreign passports.

“U.S. citizens are REQUIRED to enter and depart the United States on a U.S. passport. This requirement applies equally to U.S. citizens, including children, who are dual nationals,” the embassy said.

It added, “Dual national U.S. citizens may NOT use their foreign passport to apply for an electronic travel authorization (ESTA). The Department of Homeland Security routinely denies or cancels ESTAs for dual national U.S. citizens.”

The embassy advised American citizens living outside the United States to ensure that their passports remain valid before making travel arrangements.

It urged travellers whose passports had expired or were approaching expiration to begin the renewal process before embarking on international journeys.

The embassy also reminded travellers that immigration rules vary from country to country and that several destinations require visitors’ passports to have at least six months’ validity before entry.