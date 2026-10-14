NUC Sanctions Two Universities

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has sanctioned two Nigerian universities for violating its guidelines on the award of honourary doctorate degrees.

Naija News reports that Abdullahi Ribadu, the executive secretary of the NUC, disclosed this on Tuesday in Abuja during the commission’s 2026 retreat with vice-chancellors of Nigerian universities.

Although Ribadu did not disclose the names of the affected institutions, he said the sanctions were part of efforts to ensure that universities comply with the rules governing the award of honorary degrees.

The action comes more than eight months after the commission raised concerns about the growing practice of awarding honorary doctorate degrees without proper regard for its guidelines.

Ribadu explained that the commission had strengthened its rules on honorary degrees and introduced penalties for universities that failed to comply with the requirements.

He said the NUC was committed to ensuring that institutions of higher learning followed the approved standards when awarding such titles.

The commission had earlier warned universities against the indiscriminate award and misuse of honorary doctorate degrees, which are intended to recognise people who have made notable contributions to society.

In February 2026, the NUC released a 16-point guideline outlining the rules for awarding and using honorary doctorate degrees.

The commission said the guidelines were developed in line with the Education Act, specifically the National Minimum Standards and Establishment of Institutions provisions under the Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

It also warned that universities found violating the rules would face appropriate sanctions. Individuals who misuse honorary doctorate titles could also face consequences under the commission’s regulations.