NUC Moves To Tighten Admission Rules, Introduces New University Checks

The National Universities Commission (NUC) is planning stricter checks on Nigerian universities to improve admission processes, enforce academic standards and strengthen institutional accountability.

The commission also plans to introduce post-accreditation monitoring visits, develop new software for accreditation exercises and establish guidelines to regulate the award and use of honorary doctorate degrees.

Naija News reports that the Executive Secretary of the NUC, Prof. Abdullahi Yusufu Ribadu, announced the measures on Tuesday in Abuja at the opening of the 2026 retreat with vice-chancellors of Nigerian universities.

Ribadu said the commission was working to improve the quality of university education through stronger regulation, better leadership, digital transformation and closer monitoring of institutions.

He disclosed that the NUC had introduced post-matriculation monitoring and carrying-capacity visits to check admission processes and ensure universities operated within their approved capacity.

The commission is also preparing to begin post-accreditation monitoring visits to determine whether universities continue to meet the required standards after their academic programmes have received accreditation.

Ribadu said new accreditation software was being developed to improve transparency, data management and compliance with regulatory requirements.

The two-day retreat, attended by vice-chancellors of federal, state and private universities, is themed *“Enhancing Regulatory Compliance, Governance, Leadership, and Partnership in the Nigerian University System”.*

NUC Plans National AI Policy

Beyond admission and accreditation, Ribadu announced plans to develop a national artificial intelligence (AI) roadmap and policy framework for Nigerian universities.

He said emerging technologies were changing how knowledge was created, taught and accessed, making it necessary for universities to prepare for the changes.

The NUC boss, however, warned that digital transformation should not be limited to purchasing computers and other equipment.

According to him, universities must also invest in staff training, cybersecurity, institutional readiness and policies that guide the responsible use of technology.

Ribadu disclosed that the commission had already developed and deployed the e-NUC platform to automate its workflow, while work on accreditation software was ongoing.

He said the commission had also strengthened its operational guidelines since he assumed office on December 23, 2024.

The NUC executive secretary further revealed that the commission’s Policy Development Strategy Committee had completed a review and produced Blueprint 2.0 for the Rapid Revitalization of Nigerian University Education.

He added that the commission was developing a 21st-century strategic plan and moving from the Annual Performance Evaluation system to a Performance Monitoring System pioneered by the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation.

Ribadu urged vice-chancellors to improve institutional planning and set clear targets to measure progress in their universities.

The Minister of State for Education, Prof. Suwaiba Said Ahmad, called on university leaders to improve transparency, strengthen compliance with regulations and ensure proper management of their institutions.

Ahmad, who declared the retreat open, said the challenges facing higher education could not be addressed through isolated efforts by individual universities or regulatory directives alone.

She stressed the need for regular engagement between the NUC and university management to ensure that policies were properly implemented and institutions remained responsive to national needs and global developments.

The minister urged vice-chancellors to demonstrate accountability in financial management, procurement, recruitment, promotion, admissions and examinations.

She also called on them to establish clear institutional goals, set measurable performance targets and create environments that support academic excellence.

Ahmad warned that while artificial intelligence, digital learning, data analytics and virtual laboratories offered new opportunities, universities must protect academic integrity, observe ethical standards and safeguard data.

She said the retreat should produce practical commitments rather than end with discussions alone.

The minister also supported plans for a communiqué and a post-retreat monitoring system to track the implementation of decisions reached at the meeting.

NUC Seeks To Turn Research Into Marketable Products

Ribadu also called for stronger partnerships between universities, government, industries and other stakeholders to ensure that research findings produced practical solutions to Nigeria’s challenges.

He identified agriculture, healthcare, education, technology, manufacturing, environmental protection and the creative industry as sectors where university research could deliver economic and social benefits.

The NUC boss disclosed that the commission had launched the ACE Alliance platform to strengthen cooperation among Nigeria’s 20 African Centres of Excellence.

He said the commission had also unveiled a four-volume compendium documenting research outputs from the centres.

According to Ribadu, the Tertiary Education Research and Application Services platform of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund had been integrated with the Nigerian Research and Education Network at the directive of the Minister of Education to encourage research collaboration.

He added that the NUC was establishing a Research Commercialization Division to improve intellectual property protection and help turn viable research findings into products that could be sold in the market.

The commission was also working towards an international study tour for selected vice-chancellors to universities in Europe and Asia to learn about global best practices in research commercialization.

Ribadu said these efforts were aimed at ensuring that research carried out in Nigerian universities contributed more directly to national development.

The NUC executive secretary acknowledged that inadequate funding remained a major challenge to the development of Nigerian universities.

He urged institutions to explore other sources of funding, including partnerships with private companies, alumni associations and development partners.

However, he warned that such arrangements must comply with regulatory requirements and support the goals of the institutions involved.

Ribadu disclosed that the commission had established partnerships with development agencies, including the World Bank, Agence Française de Développement and the African Development Bank, to attract additional support for university development.

He said the NUC would continue to work with stakeholders to improve the quality of university education and strengthen the global competitiveness of Nigerian institutions.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Local Organizing Committee and NUC Director of Research, Innovation and Information Technology Transfer, Lawal Mohammed Faruk, said the retreat was organized to strengthen relations between the commission and university managements.

Faruk said the meeting was expected to improve regulatory compliance and quality assurance, promote good governance and transformational leadership, and encourage strategic partnerships for the development of university education.

Ribadu urged vice-chancellors to uphold integrity, accountability and established procedures in managing their institutions, stressing the importance of placing institutional interests above personal considerations.

The retreat is expected to end with a communiqué outlining agreed policy actions and commitments by participating universities.

A post-retreat monitoring and feedback mechanism is also proposed to track progress and ensure that the decisions reached are implemented.