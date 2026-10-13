Breaking Bad Actor RJ Mitte Is Dead

American actor RJ Mitte, best known for portraying Walter White Jr. in the award-winning television series Breaking Bad, has died at the age of 34.

Mitte died on Monday October 12, 2026, in Brownsville, Texas, according to local authorities and his representatives.

His representatives confirmed the development to CBS News but did not disclose the cause of death.

A Cameron County official also confirmed that an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the actor’s death was ongoing.

Mitte gained international recognition for his role in Breaking Bad,where he played the son of Walter White, portrayed by Bryan Cranston.

Mitte won a Screen Actors Guild Award for best drama ensemble in 2014 for Breaking Bad’s final season.

Beyond acting, Mitte, who was diagnosed with cerebral palsy at a young age, was an advocate for people with disabilities. In 2014, he received the SAG-AFTRA Howard Russell Award, named in honour of the first actor with a disability to win an Oscar.

Mitte appeared in 56 episodes of Breaking Bad between 2008 and 2013.

The Emmy-winning AMC series followed Walter White (Bryan Cranston), a terminally ill high school chemistry teacher who built a meth empire with Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul), his former student.

He also featured in “The Recall” and “The Guardians of Justice (Will Save You!)”.

Mitte was diagnosed with cerebral palsy at the age of three and used his platform to push for disability awareness and inclusion in the entertainment industry. He served as an ambassador for United Cerebral Palsy and Shriners Children’s.

His representative described him as a “beloved actor, philanthropist, and passionate disability rights advocate.”

Mitte was president of The Mitte Foundation, his family’s Austin-based charity, which funds and supports marginalised communities in South Texas. He lived in Brownsville, Texas.

His death comes a year after he got engaged to his girlfriend, Kennedy Suarez, on her 30th birthday. He proposed at the 56th annual Dia del Sol 2025 benefit in Carlsbad, California, a fundraising event for United Cerebral Palsy of San Diego.