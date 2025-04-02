Veteran Movie Star Dies In Los Angeles

Legendary Hollywood actor, Val Kilmer, is dead.

Naija News learnt that the daughter of the deceased, Mercedes Kilmer, confirmed her father’s demise on Tuesday night, April 1, 2025.

Val Kilmer reportedly died on Tuesday in Los Angeles at the age of 65 after a prolonged battle with pneumonia.

Kilmer was one of the most prominent Hollywood actors in the 1990s before spats with directors and co-stars and a series of flops dented his career.

He came into the entertainment scene with “Top Gun,”and was also recognized for portraying Jim Morrison in “The Doors,” Doc Holliday in “Tombstone,” and Batman in Batman Forever.

Kilmer also played large roles in Heat, 1995, The Saint, 1997, Willow, 1988, and more recently, Top Gun, Maverick.

Over the years, Kilmer gained a reputation as temperamental, intense, perfectionistic and sometimes egotistical.

The actor was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2014, but he later recovered.

Meanwhile, renowned American rapper, Kanye West has called on artists in the United States, both emerging and established, to adopt the business mindset and work ethic demonstrated by Nigerian musicians.

During a recent conversation with DJ Akademiks, West criticised the lack of business acumen among American rappers, pointing out that many struggle with understanding the legal and financial aspects of the industry and often depend on foreign expertise for guidance.

He emphasized the need for American artists to elevate their approach to the music business by taking cues from their international counterparts.