Panic In Panama As Powerful Earthquake Shakes Buildings, Cuts Off Town

At least 27 people have been injured after a powerful earthquake struck Panama, damaging buildings and roads and forcing residents to flee their homes and offices.

The 7.7-magnitude earthquake rocked the Central American country on Friday, triggering panic across several areas. No deaths had been reported at the time of filing this report.

Panama’s President, Jose Raul Mulino, described the incident as a major disaster, saying some roads had completely collapsed, Naija News reports.

“We are facing a major disaster,” he said.

The National Civil Protection System reported that the earthquake was felt across the country, which has a population of about 4.5 million people.

The head of emergency operations, Rene Garcia, told AFP that authorities had not received reports of fatalities.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the earthquake struck at 12:56 p.m. local time, with its epicentre about 10 kilometres from Pitaloza Arriba, a small town in Herrera province.

The USGS initially estimated the quake at magnitude 8.0 before revising it to 7.7.

The earthquake also caused panic in Panama City, the country’s capital, located about 200 kilometres from the epicentre.

Residents rushed out of high-rise buildings as the tremor shook structures across the city.

A resident, Salomon Andion, 46, told journalists that he had to evacuate his 15-storey building for a second time after aftershocks were recorded.

“I was scared because the shaking was very strong and prolonged,” he said.

Andion added that heavy objects, including dressers, beds and kitchen items, shook during the earthquake.

Videos shared on social media showed water spilling from a rooftop swimming pool on a building more than 20 storeys high.

Another video showed a bridge over the Panama Canal shaking violently while vehicles continued to move across it.

In Penonome, a town in central Cocle province, residents also reported frightening scenes.

Juana Alveo, a 38-year-old shop cashier, told AFP that the earthquake trapped her daughter at school.

“It was horrible, like nothing we ever experienced. My daughter was trapped in school,” she said.

Authorities identified Herrera, Cocle and Los Santos as the provinces most affected by the earthquake.

Health Minister Fernando Boyd said the town of Tonosi, in Los Santos province, was completely cut off because of road damage.

“We are trying to figure out how to get there by air, because it’s impossible by land,” Boyd said.

President Mulino travelled to Penonome to coordinate the emergency response and assess earthquake damage.

Reports from local media also showed extensive damage to a church and a hotel in Penonome.

Former President Ricardo Martinelli shared pictures on Instagram showing his house in the town of Sona, in Veraguas province, after it collapsed.

Benjamin Gonzalez, 52, told AFP that he returned to his home near La Miel after the earthquake and found several houses badly damaged.

He said residents gathered in the town square, where electricity had been cut off, and many were terrified by what had happened.

His neighbour, David Castillo, said residents were afraid to return to their homes because they feared another earthquake could strike.

The earthquake was followed by more than 80 aftershocks, including one with a magnitude above 6.0, according to the country’s geosciences institute.

Authorities also issued a tsunami warning for the eastern Pacific Ocean, but later lifted it.

The education ministry suspended classes in schools nationwide as authorities assessed the damage and worked to protect residents.

Panama City’s international airport, a major regional aviation hub, was temporarily closed following the earthquake.

The Civil Aeronautics Authority said several flights were diverted to other airports as a precaution.

However, the Panama Canal Authority confirmed that shipping operations through the canal, which connects the Atlantic and Pacific oceans, were not affected.

The authority said operations continued as normal.

The United States said it was monitoring the situation and preparing to assist Panama following the earthquake.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in a post on 𝕏 on Friday that he was “closely monitoring” developments.

He added that his office was rapidly mobilising resources and personnel at the Panamanian government’s request.

The leaders of Colombia, Ecuador and Guatemala also expressed solidarity with Panama and offered assistance.

President Mulino urged citizens to remain calm as emergency teams assessed the damage and worked to reach affected communities.

He warned against using the disaster to create panic and disorder, adding that he had requested a report on the extent of the damage.