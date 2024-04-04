Magnitude-6.0 Earthquake Hits Fukushima In Japan, No Tsunami Warning Issued

Advertisement

The Japan Meteorological Agency reported a magnitude-6.0 earthquake on Thursday in the Fukushima region of northeastern Japan.

Naija News reports that despite the significant tremor, authorities did not issue a tsunami warning, and there were no immediate reports of damage or injuries following the incident.

The earthquake, which had an epicentre depth of 40 kilometres (25 miles), was felt as far as Tokyo, sparking concerns among residents.

The Tokyo Electric Power Company (TEPCO), which operates the Fukushima nuclear power plant, which was heavily affected by the 2011 disaster, has confirmed that “no abnormalities” were detected at the Fukushima facility or any other nuclear plants in the region.

This announcement has provided some relief amidst initial fears of potential complications at the nuclear sites.

Japan, recognized as one of the most seismically active countries in the world, has developed stringent building codes to withstand the impact of powerful earthquakes.

These measures are crucial for a nation that experiences about 1,500 seismic events annually, most of which are relatively mild and cause minimal disruption.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) slightly differed in its assessment, rating the earthquake’s magnitude at 6.1 with a depth of 40.1 kilometres.

The quake occurred in the wake of a devastating magnitude-7.4 earthquake in Taiwan, which resulted in at least nine fatalities and over a thousand injuries, alongside significant structural damage.

The Taiwan quake also led to tsunami warnings across Japan and the Philippines, heightening regional tensions.

Japan’s record for its most potent earthquake remains the magnitude-9.0 event in March 2011, which unleashed a devastating tsunami, killing approximately 18,500 people and missing persons.

That disaster also initiated a meltdown at three reactors within the Fukushima nuclear plant, marking Japan’s gravest post-war disaster and the most severe nuclear accident since Chernobyl.

The aftermath of the 2011 catastrophe continues to affect the region, with the estimated cost reaching 16.9 trillion yen ($112 billion), excluding the ongoing decommissioning process of the Fukushima facility, projected to span several decades.