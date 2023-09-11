Death Toll In Morocco Earthquake Hits 2,497

The death toll from Morocco’s earthquake disaster has risen to 2,497 amidst the ongoing search and rescue efforts.

Naija News learnt that the Morrocan minister of interior, Abdelouafi Laftit, made this development known on Monday, September 11.

Recall that a powerful earthquake shook the North African country last Friday night, sending terrified residents fleeing their homes in fear.

The 6.8-magnitude quake struck a mountainous area 72 kilometres (45 miles) southwest of tourist hotspot Marrakesh and was also felt in the coastal cities of Rabat, Casablanca and Essaouira.

According to BBC Africa, another 2,476 people were injured, which has risen from 2,400 wounded persons.

In the post via X, BBC wrote: “The number of people who died in Friday’s earthquake in Morocco has now risen to 2,497, the interior ministry says.

“This is up from the previous figure of 2,122.

“Another 2,476 people were injured, the ministry said, which has risen from 2,400 wounded.”

Peter Obi Reacts To Morocco Earthquake

Meanwhile, in a statement issued via his verified X handle on Monday, the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, expressed shock by the sad news of the high-magnitude earthquake in the North African country.

The former Governor of Anambra asserted that the socio-economic contributions of Morocco to Africa are immeasurable.

He, therefore, sympathized with the government and the great people of Morocco over the sad incident, saying that he shared in their pains and urged them not to be disheartened.