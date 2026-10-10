Council Chairman In Adamawa, Yahya Saidu Is Dead

The people of the Fufore Local Government Area of Adamawa State have been thrown into shock following the death of the Executive Chairman, Yahya Saidu.

Naija News learnt that Saidu, who was sworn in as council chairman on July 15, 2026, died in the early hours of Friday, October 9.

He became the second Fufore council chairman to die in office in less than two years, following the death of Alhaji Shuaibu Babas on April 23, 2025.

Burial arrangements were yet to be announced by the family as of the time of filing this report.

Reacting to his death, the member representing Fufore/Song Federal Constituency in the National Assembly, Aliyu Boya Wakili, described Saidu as a dedicated public servant whose contributions would be missed.

In other news, troops of the Nigerian Army under Operation Hadin Kai have neutralised 16 terrorists and recovered arms and ammunition during coordinated military operations in Adamawa State.

The operations covered the Boima general area of Gombi Local Government Area and other locations within Sector 4 of the operation’s area of responsibility.

The Acting Military Information Officer at the Headquarters of the Joint Task Force (North East), Operation Hadin Kai, Mohammed Goni, disclosed this in a post on the Nigerian Army’s X handle on Thursday, October 1.

According to the military, the operations also involved airstrikes against suspected terrorist targets and efforts to repel attacks on military positions.

The Army said troops ambushed a terrorist enclave in the Boima area of Gombi Local Government Area, killing 16 terrorists during the operation.