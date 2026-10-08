Before I Proposed To Bambam, We Were Fighting – Teddy A

Nigerian actor Tope Adenibuyan, popularly known as Teddy A, has said he was not on speaking terms with his wife, Bamike, popularly known as Bambam, before he proposed.

Naija News reports that Teddy A shared this during an interview the couple were guests on.

During the chat, they added that although people thought they married because of the pregnancy of their first child, it was out of love.

BamBam said, “Even about the pregnancy that people were talking about, saying that it was because of the pregnancy he married me. If Teddy did not want to marry me, there was nothing I was going to do about it.”

Teddy further stated that when she told him about the pregnancy, he had to take responsibility.

He said, “Do you understand that before I proposed to my wife, we were not talking for two weeks. We were fighting. Then when she told me she was pregnant, I felt that it was a sign. If you don’t want this woman, you don’t have to be with her. Now that she is pregnant, what do you want to do? Do you want to be responsible and man up.”

BamBam married fellow Big Brother Naija alumnus Tope “Teddy A” Adenibuyan on 7 September 2019 in Ogun State, followed by a white ceremony on 16 November 2019 in Dubai. They have two children.

In a 2020 interview, she disclosed that she had complications during her first childbirth and subsequently battled postpartum depression.