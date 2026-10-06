I Have Never Won AMVCA – Ramsey Nouah Reveals How He Lost Best Actor Award

Nollywood actor Ramsey Nouah has revealed that he has never won the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA), despite receiving a nomination for Best Actor in 2016.

Naija News reports that Nouah made the disclosure while speaking on the Curiosity Made Me Ask Podcast.

The actor explained that he was nominated for the Best Actor category in 2016 for his performance in the movie 76.

He said the category also featured veteran actors Richard Mofe-Damijo, popularly known as RMD, and Olu Jacobs.

According to Nouah, another actor eventually won the award, defeating all the other nominees in the category.

He recalled that the voting system used for the awards at the time relied mainly on viewers, unlike the current system, which he said gives room for both viewers’ votes and the decisions of a jury.

Nouah said the system at the time favoured actors who had a stronger presence and following on social media.

He said: “I never won an AMVCA. I was nominated for best actor in 76 and I lost. At the time, it was predominantly viewers choice award. Now, you can have the balance of the jury and then the viewers.

“At that time it was predominantly viewers and the guy who was stronger on social media got it over us. And the nominees were myself, RMD, Uncle Olu Jacobs and the guy won every one of us.”