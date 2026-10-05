I Will Invoke Amadioha – Kanayo Warns Ghanaian Actors Over Fees

Veteran Nollywood actor Kanayo O. Kanayo has advised Ghanaian actors to negotiate their fees according to their individual experience, reputation and value instead of expecting to earn the same amount as Nigerian actors in a movie production.

Naija News reports that the actor made the comment after travelling to Accra, Ghana, for a new movie project involving actors from both Nigeria and Ghana.

Kanayo claimed that some Ghanaian actors sometimes demand fees similar to those paid to their Nigerian colleagues when they work on the same production.

According to him, actors should understand that payment in the entertainment industry can vary depending on an individual’s career level, experience, popularity and market value.

He maintained that there is a form of hierarchy within the movie industry and actors should negotiate based on their own standing rather than compare their earnings with those of more established colleagues.

He said: “I am KOK. I was among the founding fathers. You now wake up in Ghana… They call KOK to come and act in Ghana; you Ghanaian boy, will now insist they pay you the same fees as me.

“It happens even up to today. There is hierarchy even in heaven. In the movie industry, there is hierarchy. Negotiate what you want to be paid. Don’t equate yourself with me.

“Tell your Ghanaian brothers and sisters, it is not your business what they pay Nigerian actors. Go and negotiate your own, receive it and go and rest, and then you will have peace in your life; otherwise, I will invoke Amadioha.”