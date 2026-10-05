[Full List] Teachers’ Day: Three States Declare Monday Public Holiday

The Kwara, Ekiti and Oyo State governments have declared Monday October 5, 2026, a work-free day for teachers to enable them to participate in activities marking this year’s World Teachers’ Day.

Naija News reports that World Teachers’ Day is observed annually on October 5 to recognise the contributions of teachers to education and society.

The three states governments, in seperate statements, said the holiday would allow teachers to participate fully in programmes organised to commemorate the occasion.

In Kwara State, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, announced the work-free day and extended his best wishes to teachers across the state..

In a statement issued on Friday by the Deputy Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mashood Agboola, he commended them for their contributions to human capital development and their resilience in discharging their duties.

“His Excellency extends his best wishes to teachers across the length and breadth of the state whose contributions to human capital development are acknowledged at all times,” Agboola said.

The governor also reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to the welfare of teachers and other residents of the state.

In Ekiti State, the Commissioner for Education, Dr Adebimpe Aderiye, announced the public holiday for teachers.

Aderiye commended their contributions to the development of education and the future of children.

In statement on Saturday, the commissioner said, “The Ekiti State Government wishes to inform all teachers and members of the public that Monday, 5th October 2026, has been declared a work-free day for teachers in the state to enable them to participate fully in activities marking the 2026 World Teachers’ Day.

“Accordingly, all day students are expected to stay at home on Monday, 5th October 2026.

“All parents, guardians, school authorities and students are therefore advised to take note and make the necessary arrangements.

“The state government appreciates the dedication and invaluable contributions of teachers to the development of education and the future of our children.”

In Oyo State, a statement issued by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media, Sulaimon Olarenwaju, stated, “The declaration reflects the administration’s unwavering commitment to the welfare, dignity, and professional development of teachers, who remain the backbone of the state’s educational system and key drivers of human capital development in Oyo.

“The work-free day is intended to provide teachers with the opportunity to fully participate in activities organised to celebrate their contributions, reflect on progress within the education sector, and strengthen unity within the teaching community.”