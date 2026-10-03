Blessing Nze Reveals Why She Rejected Husband’s Marriage Proposal 

Nollywood actress, Blessing Nze, has shared details about how her relationship with fellow actor and husband, Stan Nze, developed from friendship into marriage.

Naija News reports that Blessing opened up about their relationship while appearing on The Life Pointe programme.

She said she initially did not take Stan seriously and even complained about his mannerisms to a friend after their first meeting.

According to her, she did not consider him someone she could have a romantic relationship with.

The actress recalled another encounter with Stan at her estate while he was working on a movie.

He asked her to prepare breakfast, which she did, but the experience did not change how she viewed him at the time.

Blessing explained that their friendship remained strictly platonic for a long period.

The mother of one said they were so comfortable with each other that they even tried to help one another find romantic partners.

She said: “When I first met my husband, I felt he was too big. He couldn’t open his mouth and greet me properly. I even complained about him to my friend and jabbed his big lips. He was acting so Igbo and proud. I made the food for him, but even at that point, I took him for one of those hungry industry boys.

“At some point, he was looking for a boyfriend for me, while I was also searching for a girlfriend for him. We were enjoying a healthy friendship at that time, with no thoughts of marriage or dating. God forbid.

“I have encountered a series of heartbreaks from men. Premium disappointments. Those experiences led me to surrender my love life to God, and I vowed to become celibate until my wedding night. My husband was never my spec, though; in fact, he is the opposite of my spec. I never wanted to end up with a struggling man, and I used to look at him as a small boy.

“I was like, ‘God, please, if this man is for me, let him use his mouth and say it before December 31st,’ and it happened. What started as an unlikely friendship eventually developed into a romantic relationship and, ultimately, marriage.”