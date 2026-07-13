How My Husband Reacted To My Bigger Paycheck – Nollywood Actress, Blessing Obasi

Nollywood actress, Blessing Obasi, has recalled her husband’s reaction in 2017 after she received a higher payment for a movie role than he did.

Naija News reports that Blessing, who is married to her colleague, Stan Nze, during an interview on Morayo Afolabi’s YouTube show, said she was excited after the owners of the Castle and Castle movie offered her ₦600.000 for a movie role

The movie star said she told Stan, who was her boyfriend at that time, and he prayed for her, noting that it was just the beginning.

According to Blessing Obasi, despite Stan earning ₦100.000 at the time, he prayed for her from his heart and reminded her that she is great.

She said, “In 2017, the owners of Castle and Castle movie offered me 600k as my pay, and I was so excited”

“When I told my husband, who was still my boyfriend at the time. He looked at me, held my hands, prayed for me and told me I am a star and this is just the beginning”

“My husband’s highest pay at that time for a role was 100k, and I was going to earn more than him, but he prayed for me from his heart and reminded me how great I am”