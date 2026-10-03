Access Bank Eyes Broader Partnership With Zambia Air Force

Access Bank Zambia says it is looking to deepen its partnership with the Zambia Air Force (ZAF) beyond its sponsorship of Red Arrows Rugby Club (RARC).

Access Bank Zambia Managing Director, Dr Iheanyi Nwogu, said the bank’s relationship with the Zambia Air Force extended beyond rugby, noting that the institution had also served as a trusted financial partner through the management of salary and operational accounts.

“Our relationship with the Zambia Air Force extends beyond rugby. Access Bank has had the privilege of serving as a trusted financial partner, including through the management of salary and operational accounts. We appreciate that confidence and remain committed to providing dependable service to the institution and its personnel,” Nwogu said.

He was speaking during the official presentation of Red Arrows Rugby Club’s new playing kit to the Zambia Air Force Command and Access Bank Zambia at Zambia Air Force Headquarters on Friday.

Nwogu said the bank was open to expanding the relationship with the Zambia Air Force into areas that could support institutional growth and benefit communities.

“For Access Bank, the strength of a partnership lies in what it makes possible. We want our collaboration to support institutional growth, benefit communities and create opportunities that deliver lasting value,” he said.

He said Access Bank, which positions itself as “Africa’s Gateway to the World”, was ready to leverage its financial expertise and network across Africa and beyond to support the Zambia Air Force’s objectives and Zambia’s development.

Nwogu also commended Red Arrows Rugby Club for its performance this season, saying the club had demonstrated consistency and determination while remaining in contention for league honours and performing strongly in tournaments.

“We are particularly encouraged by the Club’s performance this season. Remaining firmly in contention for league honours while performing strongly in tournaments demonstrates consistency, determination and a winning mentality,” he said.

Meanwhile, Zambia Air Force Commander Lieutenant General, Oscar Msitu Nyoni, commended Access Bank Zambia for its continued partnership with Red Arrows Rugby Club, describing the sponsorship as a valuable contribution to the development of sport and youth talent in the country.

Lt Gen Nyoni said sport played an important role in promoting physical fitness, discipline, teamwork, leadership and character development, qualities that were equally essential within the military profession.

He noted that Red Arrows Rugby Club had cemented its position as one of Zambia’s leading rugby clubs, having won 14 league titles, and said its performance this season reflected its determination to sustain a strong winning culture.

While acknowledging the club’s achievements, Lt Gen Nyoni reminded players and officials that success carried responsibility.

He urged the club to continue investing in player development, strengthening women’s rugby, identifying emerging talent and proudly representing the Zambia Air Force.

Lt Gen Nyoni described the new playing kit as more than just a uniform, saying it embodied the identity, heritage and values of Red Arrows Rugby Club, the Zambia Air Force and its partners.

Addressing the players, he encouraged them to wear the new kit with pride and ensure that their conduct, both on and off the field, reflected the values and professionalism of the Zambia Air Force.

He also called on the club’s management and coaching staff to create an environment that enabled players to excel while developing the next generation of Red Arrows Rugby talent.

The ceremony was attended by members of Air Force Command, Access Bank senior executives, Red Arrows Rugby Club management, coaches, players and other representatives from the two institutions.