FCTA Seals Access Bank, Total Petrol Station Over 34 Years Of Unpaid Rent

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has taken action by sealing an Access Bank branch and a Total petrol station situated in Wuse, Abuja, due to the failure to pay ground rent for a duration of 34 years.

This measure is part of a wider enforcement campaign aimed at property owners who have not fulfilled their statutory responsibilities.

As per the letter, dated March 13, 2025, and signed by the Director of Land Administration, Chijioke Nwankwoeze, the property in question is officially allocated to Rana Tahir Furniture Nigeria Limited, rather than directly to Access Bank.

According to the letter, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, exercising the powers granted under the Land Use Act No. 6 of 1978, Cap. L5, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004, has revoked your rights, interests, and privileges concerning Plot No. 2456 located within Wuse I, Cadastral Zone A02, Abuja.

The FCTA has indicated that the ongoing failure to pay ground rent is the reason for this revocation. “The revocation is due to your persistent violation of the terms and conditions associated with the Right of Occupancy by neglecting to pay the annual ground rents owed on the property for Thirty Four (34) years.”

The letter also stated that several notices and publications had been made since 2023, warning all allottees to clear outstanding bills.

The closures come in the wake of a significant crackdown by the FCTA, which recently revoked 4,794 land titles across Abuja’s prime districts—including Wuse, Maitama, Asokoro, and Garki—over unpaid ground rents spanning more than a decade. According to FCTA officials, 8,375 property owners owe approximately ₦6.97 billion in ground rent arrears, some dating back over 40 years.

The FCT Minister has stressed that the revocations were executed in accordance with Section 28(5) of the Land Use Act, which permits the government to reclaim land from titleholders who fail to meet the conditions of their occupancy rights.