Scandal Rocks Access Bank Over Sacked Staff Who Secretly Filmed Female Colleagues

Access Bank has disclosed that it is cooperating fully with law enforcement authorities after terminating the employment of a staff member accused of secretly filming colleagues in the bank’s restrooms.

In a statement signed by the bank’s management, Access Bank confirmed that the incident had been reported to the appropriate authorities and that an investigation is ongoing.

“We uphold a zero-tolerance policy towards harassment and any form of privacy violation,” the statement read.

“We are fully cooperating with the authorities and engaging with affected employees to provide all necessary support.”

The bank urged the public to rely on updates disseminated through its official communication channels, stressing that the safety, dignity, and well-being of its employees and customers remain its highest priority.

Naija News reports that the statement follows viral reports on social media identifying the dismissed staff member as Stephen Ifeanyichukwu Ejezie, a former quality assurance specialist at Access Bank’s contact centre in Oniru, Lagos.

Ejezie was allegedly caught in the female restroom around 1:30 am on Wednesday, after secretly recording hundreds of video clips of colleagues.

Although the bank has terminated Ejezie’s employment, some affected employees have reportedly expressed concerns about their chances of obtaining justice.

Access Bank, however, expressed gratitude to stakeholders for their concern and support, assuring that investigations are ongoing.